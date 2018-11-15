St. Pete favorite Park & Rec is opening a location in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — St. Pete favorite Park & Rec will soon be coming to Tampa, the company's CEO announced Wednesday.

The nostalgic adult playground concept known for its throwback gaming, entertainment atmosphere and fun food and cocktails, will be opening a second, similar location in Channelside. The new Park & Rec will replace the nightclub AJA — right in the thick of Tampa’s entertainment scene.

Related: Park & Rec is the ultimate game bar in St. Pete

“All of our places are built on the sense of community, and my goal is always about bringing people together to share a fun experience above everything,” says owner Stephen Schrutt. “I’m excited to bring Park & Rec to where I grew up and spent most of my life. It’s going to be fun with all of the new projects on Water Street and I really believe this concept fits a need in the Tampa hospitality scene.”

Park & Rec TPA will have four bars — three inside and one outdoors — at the 9,900 square foot, two-story space.

According to Schrutt, restaurant-goers can expect giant lawn games, including their well-known giant beer pong, retro arcade games, DJs, game day viewing parties and Sunday brunch.

Hiring managers will start filling positions soon.

An opening date has not been announced yet.