Spooky and sinister bars in Tampa Bay that are perfect for Halloween

If you're looking to enjoy some spirits of the liquid variety this Halloween weekend, these three bars are the perfect place to take in some spooky and sinister vibes!

Spookeasy Lounge

Location: 1909 N 15th St, Tampa

Hours: 9 a.m. - 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday | 9 a.m. - 3 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Info: All souls are welcome at this haunted kava bar in Ybor! Enjoy kava, teas, coffee and yummy bites as you take in the gothic decor. Spookeasy does not serve alcohol in their main lounge area, but if you're looking for some boozy spirits, you can go downstairs to The Catacombs (open at 7 p.m. daily) and check out their cocktail menu. They also offer Scary-oke on Wednesday nights, where the scary part is that they select the karaoke song you'll be singing! Spookeasy is also celebrating their anniversary, so check out spooky events all weekend long.

Teyonna Edwards | Taste and See Tampa Bay

The Saint Speakeasy

Location: 49 24th St N, St. Petersburg

Hours: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday | 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday | 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. Sunday

Info: The Saint invites you in to confess life’s darkest sins, enjoy fine cocktails and even finer company. To get in, patrons have to recite the sin of the week and confess, which can be found on The Saint's Instagram page. The religion-inspired speakeasy is filled with relics and antiques from Catholic Churches across the country. Enjoy one of the seven deadly sins cocktails and write down your secrets for the confessional box. Both reservations and walk-ins are now accepted.

The Saint: St. Pete's newest speakeasy | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Cocktails & Screams

Location: 39 W Pine St, Orlando

Hours: 7 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday | 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday

Info: Over in Orlando, it is spooky season all year-round at Cocktails & Screams! This halloween-themed bar offers a frightfully fun ambiance, live music, cocktails and delicious bites. And if you're looking for a customized drinking experience, you can stop by the Witches Lounge in the back for a bespoken concoction. Enjoy costume parties regardless of the time of year plus their 13 Nights of Halloween events, which are happening now through October 31.