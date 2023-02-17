Spend Spring Break at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Spring Break will be here before you know it, so why not plan a trip to LEGOLAND Florida Resort?

This family-friendly destination has plenty of fun for everyone. LEGOLAND Florida Resort includes a 150-acre theme park, 5-acre water park, on-site accommodations with LEGO theming and a famously beautiful botanical garden, plus the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Family vacation packages are available for Spring Break. Choose from three uniquely immersive, themed LEGO hotels complete with a separate sleeping area with bunk beds for the kids in every room.

Annual passes start at $12.99/month for Florida Residents and can be purchased here.