Spend Spring Break at LEGOLAND Florida Resort

LEGOLAND Florida Resort has a 150-acre theme park that’s fun for all ages, including their brand new ride, Pirate River Quest!
Posted at 9:39 AM, Feb 17, 2023
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Spring Break will be here before you know it, so why not plan a trip to LEGOLAND Florida Resort?

This family-friendly destination has plenty of fun for everyone. LEGOLAND Florida Resort includes a 150-acre theme park, 5-acre water park, on-site accommodations with LEGO theming and a famously beautiful botanical garden, plus the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Family vacation packages are available for Spring Break. Choose from three uniquely immersive, themed LEGO hotels complete with a separate sleeping area with bunk beds for the kids in every room.

Annual passes start at $12.99/month for Florida Residents and can be purchased here.

