Southwest adds new nonstop flights from Tampa to San Diego

TAMPA, Fla. — Southwest Airlines has added new nonstop flights from Tampa to San Diego.

This is Southwest's first West Coast flight from Tampa International Airport and their 38th nonstop destination.

Three cheers for new nonstop flights from Tampa to @SanDiegoAirport aboard @SouthwestAir! This is Southwest's first West Coast flight from TPA and their 38th nonstop destination! pic.twitter.com/pLsKYZPpGp — Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) January 8, 2018

Southwest also offers nonstop stops from Tampa to Albany, Atlanta, Austin, Hartford, Birmingham, Nashville, Buffalo, Baltimore, Columbus, Dallas, Washington, Denver, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Flint, Grand Rapids, Havana, Houston, Indianapolis, Long Island, Las Vegas, LaGuardia, Kansas City, Chicago, Memphis, Manchester, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Omaha, Philadelphia, Pheonix, Pittsburgh, Providence, Raleigh, Rochester, San Diego, San Antonio, Louisville, San Juan, and St. Louis.

Flights from Tampa to San Diego beginning in January, 2018.

Click here to book a flight.