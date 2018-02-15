Southwest adds new nonstop flights from Tampa to Los Angeles

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Southwest Airlines has added new nonstop flights from Tampa to Los Angeles.

The daily nonstop service will begin August 7 and run once a day between TPA and LAX.

NEW WEST COAST ROUTE: Today, @SouthwestAir announced it will launch daily nonstop flights between @FlyTPA and @flyLAXairport beginning Aug. 7! Read more: https://t.co/SU5QZ7lAWF pic.twitter.com/NGXZKIhna0 — Tampa Intl Airport (@FlyTPA) February 15, 2018

The LAX route expands the airline’s service from Tampa to the West Coast after Southwest also launched new flights to San Diego last month.

