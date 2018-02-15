Southwest adds new nonstop flights from Tampa to Los Angeles

Zack Perry
11:44 AM, Feb 15, 2018
2 hours ago
TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Southwest Airlines has added new nonstop flights from Tampa to Los Angeles. 

The daily nonstop service will begin August 7 and run once a day between TPA and LAX.

The LAX route expands the airline’s service from Tampa to the West Coast after Southwest also launched new flights to San Diego last month.

