Sip delicious spirits at NJOY Spirits Distillery in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Located deep in the woods of Hernando County, you'll find an oasis of distilled spirits.

NJOY Spirits Distillery is an 80-acre farm growing sugar cane for its Mermaid Rum and rye for its Wild Buck Whiskey and Ryes In Shine Moonshine.

The beautiful property features a craft beer garden, distillery barn, tasting tours, mini-golf, cornhole, live music, delicious food, and even a bar converted from an old sheriff's helicopter.

You can find NJOY Spirits Distillery at 13243 Commercial Way, Brooksville. Once you arrive to that address, it's another five miles inside the "Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area," before reaching the entrance of the farm.

The distillery is open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

