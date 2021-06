CLEARWATER, Fla.—Watch mermaids swim around and pose for pictures at Clearwater Marine Aquarium's Mermaid Tales. The summer event kicks off June 28 and runs on select dates over the course of three weeks:

June 28 – July 1

July 5 – July 8

July 12 – July 15

Guests can see the mermaids from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. - 4. p.m. Mermaid Tales is included with admission price; you can reserve your tickets online.

To learn more about Clearwater Marine Aquarium and upcoming events, click here.