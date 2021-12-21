Watch
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

Sacred Heart Catholic Church is one of Tampa's oldest churches

items.[0].videoTitle
Enjoy an inside drone tour of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Downtown Tampa, Florida.
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 13:47:07-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Along Florida Avenue in Downtown Tampa, you can find one of the city's oldest churches.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church was constructed in 1905 and features 18 original stained glass windows. The church is elegant and provides the look and feel of a European cathedral.

Sacred Heart will be hosting Christmas Eve (4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., 11 p.m.) and Christmas Day (7:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m.) services this weekend.

You can also attend a historical talk and tour on the second and fourth Sunday of every month.

Click here for more information.

———

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season