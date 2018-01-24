Public parking options for Gasparilla 2018

TAMPA, Fla. — Avast ye! The City of Tampa is holding it's biggest outdoor festival this weekend. As pirates begin to invade from lands far and wide, parking can turn into a nightmare! Don't worry, we've got you covered with some tips for parking at Gasparilla on Saturday.

Tampa Convention Center Garage (Tampa St. & Brorein St.), will open at 7:00 am at a rate of $10 per vehicle entry.

Ft. Brooke Garage (Whiting St., between Franklin St. & Florida Ave.) will open at 7:00 am at a rate of $10 per vehicle entry.

Poe Garage (Ashley St., south of Cass St.) At 7:30am at a rate of $4 per vehicle entry. Due to the parade route this garage will be closed from 1:00pm until 6:00pm. Customers will not be able to enter or exit this garage until after 6:00pm. For those attending the Straz 8:30pm show Poe Garage will reopen at 6:30pm and there will be a $6 flat rate paid on entry.

Twiggs St. Garage (Twiggs St., west of Nebraska Ave.) will be open at 7:00am at normal hourly rates of $1.20/hr, with a $7 daily maximum. This will be an automated facility with a paystation collecting payment on the exit.

Centro Ybor Garage (5th Ave and 15th St) will be open at 6am at the standard hourly rate with a $9.00 maximum.

Palm Ave Garage (13th St and 9th Ave) will be open at 6am at the standard hourly rate with a $9.00 maximum.

Royal Regional Lot (Tampa St. & Fortune St.) will be open at 7:00 am at a rate of $10 per vehicle.

Meters south of Kennedy Blvd. and on Kennedy Blvd will be enforced from 8:00 am until midnight.



Contact the city of Tampa Parking Division at (813) 274-8179 for parking related questions.



For access to downtown and south Tampa from historic Ybor City, consider using the following garages and utilizing HART services:

• Centro Ybor and Palm Avenue Garages - will open at 7 a.m at the standard hourly rate. HART park and ride available from both locations.

HART will be offering extra streetcar, bus, and trolley services. For more information about HART service during this special event, please call (813) 254-4278 or visit www.goHART.org.