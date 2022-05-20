Pick your own sunflowers at Harvestmoon Fun Farm in Hernando County

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — Sunflower season has arrived in Tampa Bay!
HarvestMoon Farms in Masaryktown offers the perfect way to get lost in nature.
Stroll through the 5-acre sunflower maze, pick out your favorite flowers, and make memories with the whole family.
The farm features a 70-foot jumping pillow, barnyard games, a petting zoo, cow train rides, and so much more on the weekend.
Each u-pick sunflower is $2. You'll find different varieties of sunflowers, zinnias, and marigolds. Admission costs $13.95 for 3 years and up. The sunflower maze is only open during the month of May.
- Friday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Monday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Wednesday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Memorial Day May 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Harvestmoon Fun Farm located at 15990 Stur Street Masaryktown, Florida 34604.
