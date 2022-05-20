Watch
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

Pick your own sunflowers at Harvestmoon Fun Farm in Hernando County

Pick your own sunflowers in a 5-acre sunflower field at Harvestmoon Fun Farm in Masaryktown, Florida.
Harvestmoon Fun Farm pic.png
Posted at 11:27 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:27:10-04

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — Sunflower season has arrived in Tampa Bay!

HarvestMoon Farms in Masaryktown offers the perfect way to get lost in nature. 

Stroll through the 5-acre sunflower maze, pick out your favorite flowers, and make memories with the whole family. 

The farm features a 70-foot jumping pillow, barnyard games, a petting zoo, cow train rides, and so much more on the weekend. 

Each u-pick sunflower is $2. You'll find different varieties of sunflowers, zinnias, and marigolds. Admission costs $13.95 for 3 years and up. The sunflower maze is only open during the month of May.

  • Friday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Monday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Wednesday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Memorial Day May 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Harvestmoon Fun Farm located at 15990 Stur Street Masaryktown, Florida 34604.

————

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!