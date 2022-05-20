Pick your own sunflowers at Harvestmoon Fun Farm in Hernando County

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. — Sunflower season has arrived in Tampa Bay!

HarvestMoon Farms in Masaryktown offers the perfect way to get lost in nature.

Stroll through the 5-acre sunflower maze, pick out your favorite flowers, and make memories with the whole family.

The farm features a 70-foot jumping pillow, barnyard games, a petting zoo, cow train rides, and so much more on the weekend.

Each u-pick sunflower is $2. You'll find different varieties of sunflowers, zinnias, and marigolds. Admission costs $13.95 for 3 years and up. The sunflower maze is only open during the month of May.

Friday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Monday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Wednesday 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Memorial Day May 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Harvestmoon Fun Farm located at 15990 Stur Street Masaryktown, Florida 34604.

