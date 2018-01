TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Are you ready for the Super Bowl!? We know Eagles and Patriots fans are.

Come watch and celebrate the Big Game on Sunday at one of these team parties in Tampa Bay.

The Tampadelphia Eagles Fan Club is hosting a Super Bowl party at the Crowne Plaza on Kennedy at 5 p.m. The event will feature drink specials and a $25 massive buffet spread of herb baked chicken, pasta, hamburgers, cheese steaks and much more. Not to mention plenty of TVs and large screens to watch the game.

Over 500 Philadelphia Eagles fans are expected at the event. Click here for more info.

Now if you’re a New England Patriots fan, Tampa Joe’s Restaurant and Sports Bar is the place for you.

Grab sweet game day specials on appetizers, wings and nachos. We also recommend trying the Blue Patriot Cocktail and Foxboro Fire Cider. But make sure to call early and reserve a table!

Tampa Joe’s is located at 9316 Anderson Road. Kickoff begins at 6:30 p.m.

