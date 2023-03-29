Party on the Plaza returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Art Mahaffey on April 28

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Party on the Plaza returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater on April 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Class Acts Program, which is a field trip for students to learn more about different subjects through the performing arts at the theater.

Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy food trucks, drinks, local vendors and plenty of family friendly fun, all while taking in the beautiful view of the St. Pete waterfront during this outdoor charity benefit.

This upcoming Party on the Plaza will feature Greg Billings Band, which is coming out of retirement to support the cause.Tickets start at $25, and will go up to $30 starting April 22. VIP tickets are available starting at $75 and include priority seating in the VIP Section, complimentary preferred parking, private restrooms, light hors d’oeuvres, one free premium beverage, and access to premium liquors. Members of the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts can purchase their VIP tickets for $50.

You can buy your tickets and learn more about Party on the Plaza here.