Outdoor Adventure: Kayaking Peanut Island in The Palm Beaches

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County is home to one of the most picturesque spots to kayak on the east coast of Florida.

Peanut Island is an 80-acre man-made county park located off the coast of Riviera Beach and attracts explorers of every type.

The crystal clear blue water that surrounds the island invites snorkelers and swimmers, while brick pathways circle the park giving you the chance to soak in some nature. Peanut Island also offers a snorkeling lagoon, tiki picnic pavilions, fishing pier, boat slips, and even a reserved campground.

Remember: Peanut Island is only accessible by boat or kayak!

Check out Get Wet Watersports for your kayak and paddleboard rentals. You can find the launch area at 200 E 13th St, Riviera Beach.

Pricing:



Single Kayak = $75 for 2 hours

Double Kayak = $150 for 2 hours

Paddleboard = $75 for 2 hours

Click here for more information.

———-