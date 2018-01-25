Order fresh food from St. Pete's 'Saturday Morning Market' online

It's now going to be easier than ever for you to get fresh local food. St. Pete's "Saturday Morning Market" is now going online!

"Ordering from St Pete Online Market helps to build and support our community of clean food and to preserve our precious agricultural land for the future and sustainability of good food," the website states.

All you have to do is...

Put in your order between 3 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Tuesday

Select your pick up location

Pick up your food on Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Remember to bring your bag to take home your foods!



You can pick up your food at one of two locations: Jet Jackson Center at Wildwood Park and 1114 Central in downtown St. Pete.

You can get everything from veggies and meat to coffee and teas!

The market accepts food assistance benefits, vouchers and prescription cards.

Click here to order.