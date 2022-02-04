New crypto-themed restaurant opens in Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. — A crypto-themed restaurant is the newest eating spot to open in Clearwater Beach.

Crypto Street Restaurant accepts most cryptocurrencies for payment and features all things crypto on the walls with art murals and posters.

Even the menu is inspired by digital currency. We recommend trying out:

Crypto Cuban

Blockchain Club

Doge Dog

Network Grilled Cheese

Bitcoinana Split

You can find Crypto Street Restaurant at 309 Coronado Dr, Clearwater Beach.

Click here for the full menu.

