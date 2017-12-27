National Park Service announces fee-free days for 2018

Tracy Granville-Abbott
3:55 PM, Dec 26, 2017
6:48 AM, Dec 27, 2017
National Park Service
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  Number 5: Zion National Park. 4,295,127 people visited Utah’s first national park. Zion hiking trails lead visitors to breathtaking views and there are hikes for all ages and abilities. As you explore keep an eye out for Zion’s diverse wildlife. Mule deer are common. Birders also flock to Zion, some highlights include a wide variety of birds of prey including raptors, such as cooper’s hawks , red-tailed hawks and american kestrels . But the bucket-lister for every bird watcher is the endangered California Condor .

Sarah Stio, NPS
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The National Park Service invites the public to experience all national parks on four days in 2018. The 2018 entrance fee-free days are:

  • January 15: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • April 21: First Day of National Park Week
  • September 22: National Public Lands Day
  • November 11: Veterans Day

Fee-free days for national parks mark opportunities for the public to participate in service projects, enjoy ranger-led programs, or just spend time with family and friends exploring these diverse and special places.

Last year, 331 million people visited national parks, spending $18.4 billion, which supported 318,000 jobs across the country and had a $35 billion impact on the U.S. economy.

A list of all the National Parks in Florida can be found here.

Additional information can be obtained at www.nps.gov/brca.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top