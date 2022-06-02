National Donut Day deals in the Tampa Bay area on June 3

TAMPA, Fla. — Friday is one of the sweetest days of the year. That is because June 3 is National Donut Day.

The "holiday" is always celebrated on the first Friday in June.

A number of local and national donut retailers are offering free deals for customers in the Tampa Bay area on Friday.

Nationally

Dunkin' Donuts



All locations

Store hours vary

Customers can receive a free donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme



All locations

Store hours vary

Customers can receive any donut free. No purchase necessary.

Customers can receive a dozen Original Glazed for $1 with purchase of a any dozen or 16 count minis.

7/11



All Locations

Store hours vary

Customers can receive on free donut with purchase of a donut.

Promotion runs until June 5.

Locally

Frida's Cafe & Bakery



9700 Ulmerton Rd, Largo

6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Customers can receive a free Polish Paczki donut with the purchase of a Polish Paczki donut.

Datz/Dough Bakery



2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa (7:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.)

6264 Winthrop Town Centre Ave (11:00a.m. - 10:00p.m.)

180 Central Ave, St. Petersburg (11:00a.m. - 10:00p.m.)

Customers can receive a free donut with purchase of any beverage or dessert.

Hole in One Donuts



39024 Hwy 19 North Tarpon Springs

Customers can receive one free regular donut. No purchase necessary.

Cosmic Donuts



10468 Roosevelt Blvd N, St. Petersburg

Customers can receive one free donut or 3 free minis with purchase of any half dozen donuts.

National Donut Day was established by the Chicago Salvation Army in 1938 to raise money for the Great Depression and commemorate the work of Salvation Army volunteers who helped feed soldiers during the First World War.

During World War I, Salvation Army "lassies" traveled to the front lines in Europe making home-cooked foods, including doughnuts for troops. They were the only women outside of military personnel allowed to visit the front lines.

The "lassies" often put cooked the doughnuts in oil using soldiers' metal helmets.

To learn more about National Donut Day, visit www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/national-donut-day/.