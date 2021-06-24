Watch
Mel's Hot Dogs serving up tasty franks in Tampa since 1973

Since 1973, Mel's Hot Dogs has served up tasty Chicago-style franks in north Tampa!
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 12:05:40-04

TAMPA, Fla. — For nearly 50 years, Mel's Hot Dogs has served up tasty Chicago-style franks in north Tampa.

Located next door to Busch Gardens, this local staple can make a hot dog pretty much any way you'd like it.

What do we recommend? The Chicago Mighty Mel Hot Dog is served on a steamed poppy seed bun with mustard, onions, relish, pickle, tomatoes, celery salt and hot sport peppers.

Another fun one is the Reuben Dog which comes with Thousand Island dressing, warm sauerkraut, and melted Swiss cheese.

You can also go with a classic chili dog with cheddar cheese and onions.

Mel's Hot Dogs has been family-owned since it opened on July 3rd, 1973.

Check it out at 4136 E. Busch Boulevard Tampa, Florida 33617. Click here for the menu.

