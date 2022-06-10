Mazzaro's Italian Market is a little piece of Italy in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Mazzaro's Italian Market is your one-stop-shop for gourmet goodies and imported groceries.

It's much more than a market—established in1993, Mazzaro's started as a coffee roasting company. Due to the success of that, they decided to expand the business and add a deli, bakery, meat counter, coffee bar, wine and cheese room and fresh produce—totaling 13,000 square feet of retail space. Marrazo's is also know for having one of the largest selections of fresh and dry pasta in the Tampa Bay area.

You can place an online order for select items here.

"Mazzaro's is an iconic location here in St. Petersburg. We have folks that come from all over the state," said Robert Smith, Store General Manager for Mazzaro's. "The reputation of this store is far and wide for...for hard to source Italian items."

This award-winning market has been voted Best of the Bay many times over the years for their bread, pastries and other specialty items.

There are plenty of prepared meals like lasagna and sandwiches to choose from as well. Buy one to take home or head out back to the outdoor patio to enjoy your meal. You'll find plenty of statues to admire and they serve wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

Mazzaro's Italian market is located at 2909 22nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. The market is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Mazzaro's also delivers and offers catering.

Lines often form before they open during the week and the market is usually busy on Saturdays, so make sure to plan accordingly! You can check out their Facebook Page for daily specials.