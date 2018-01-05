PALM BEACH, Fla. - Martha Stewart, who is no stranger to the Palm Beaches, says on her Instagram account she is stranded in Florida like so many other holiday travelers.

From all of her posts on Instagram (scroll down to view), she appears to be making the best of her plight by visiting the Palm Beach's most prominent places.

Today, she posted that she visited Florida Power and Light's Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach where more than 150 giant manatees are visiting because of the warm waters put out by the nearby power plant. In West Palm Beach she dropped by the 'Trindy Gourmet' on North Rosemary even telling her friend Snoop Dogg that this is, "Your kinda' place!!!!"

While she has been in town she says she's visited the renovated spa at the Breakers, watched the Bahama's Paradise Cruise Line come in and out of port, visited Dr. Oz's Mizner home on Palm Beach, checked out rainbows, got a super colossal from Carmine's, visited Hall Hardware, watched kite surfers, and Morikami Park in Delray Beach.

She even met a young baker who came over and introduced himself in Palm Beach.

Martha certainly knows how to get stranded in style.

