Lose yourself in nature at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — Tucked away in downtown Sarasota, you'll stumble upon Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

This 45-acre garden oasis features winding nature trails, beautiful plants, and amazing views of Sarasota Bay.

This is the only botanical garden in the world dedicated to the display and study of epiphytic orchids, bromeliads, gesneriads and ferns, and other tropical plants. There is a significant focus on botany, horticulture, education, historical preservation, and the environment.

Adult tickets cost $20. You can find Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Downtown Campus at 1534 Mound Street, Sarasota.

The second campus at Historic Spanish Point (HSP) is located less than 10 miles south along Little Sarasota Bay, which is certainly worth checking out too!

