Live Nation announces $20 concert ticket deal in honor of National Concert Week

Mary Stringini
9:23 PM, Apr 23, 2018
2 hours ago

Live Nation is bringing back it's $20 concert ticket deal to celebrate National Concert Week.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. — Live Nation is bringing back it's $20 concert ticket deal to celebrate National Concert Week.

Tickets for the $20 promotion will go on sale to the general public beginning at 8:00 a.m. local time on April 30 and will continue through May 8, while supplies last.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

You will be able to purchase tickets for $20 for the following performers:

  • 311 / The Offspring
  • 3 Doors Down / Collective Soul — July 11 at Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Alan Jackson — May 11 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Arcade Fire
  • Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage
  • Backstreet Boys  
  • Beck
  • Bon Jovi
  • Brad Paisley
  • Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch — August 11 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult  — July 21 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Charlie Puth — August 31 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Chicago / REO Speedwagon
  • Chris Brown — July 6 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday — July 7 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Counting Crows / LIVE — July 31 at Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
  • David Blaine — June 6 at Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg
  • Dead & Company
  • Def Leppard / Journey — August 18 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle 
  • Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G
  • Erasure — July 7 at Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg
  • Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
  • Game of Thrones — September 21 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • G-Eazy — September 7 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Godsmack / Shinedown  
  • Gov't Mule / The Avett Brothers
  • Hall & Oates / Train — June 22 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Halsey
  • Imagine Dragons — August 10 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Janet Jackson — August 7 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Jason Aldean
  • Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers — August 26 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Joe Biden — June 4 at Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg
  • Juanes / Mon Laferte
  • Keith Urban
  • Kesha / Macklemore — August 5 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Kevin Hart — August 4 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Kid Rock — October 12 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018
  • Kygo
  • Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker
  • Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence — August 17 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Logic — June 17 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Luis Miguel
  • Luke Bryan — June 23 at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd — April 25 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Maroon 5 — June 16 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town — August 3 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Ms. Lauryn Hill — July 29 at Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg
  • NEEDTOBREATHE / JOHNNYSWIM
  • Niall Horan — September 22 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • ODESZA
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • Paramore
  • Pentatonix — August 9 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Poison / Cheap Trick
  • Post Malone  
  • Rascal Flatts — July 20 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Ray LaMontagne
  • Rise Against / AFI
  • Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson  
  • Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper
  • Shakira
  • Shania Twain — June 2 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers — May 14 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers — June 17 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • The Smashing Pumpkins — July 25 at Amalie Arena, Tampa
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars — June 30 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Vans Warped Tour — August 4 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Weezer / Pixies — June 23 at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa
  • Zac Brown Band

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top