PHOTOS: Lightning beat Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 thriller

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Brayden Point (21) celebrates after scoring the game winning goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

A general view of the BB&T Center prior to Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) warms up prior to Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends the net against the shot by Florida Panthers center Alexander Wennberg (21) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Teammates congratulate Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) after he scored a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Devante Stephens (58) and Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) come together along the boards during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a breakaway shot by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends the net against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Teammates congratulate Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) after he scores a goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (98) battle in front of the net during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Brayden Point (21) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his first of two goal during the second period against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends against Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) in front of Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Brayden Point (21) scores the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates the win with Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) against the Florida Panthers after the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) celebrate the game-tying goal by defenseman Brayden Point (21) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) checks Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (19) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach) Joel Auerbach/AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next