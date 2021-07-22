Legendary rock band 'The Rolling Stones' coming to Tampa this fall

The Rolling Stones are back and heading to Tampa this fall!

The legendary rock band will be at Raymond James Stadium on October 29 as part of their "No Filter" tour.

The newly scheduled dates will mark the rock n' roll legends' first time reuniting following last year's postponement. The series of dates follows a massively successful and record-breaking first leg in 2019.

"I'm so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," frontman Mick Jagger said. "See you soon!"

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Tickets are on sale now, with a number of exclusive VIP Packages also available.

The tour resumes on Sept. 26 in St. Louis and wraps up on Nov. 20 in Austin.