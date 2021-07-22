Watch
Legendary rock band 'The Rolling Stones' coming to Tampa this fall

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Mick Jagger, center, performs with his Rolling Stones bandmates, from left, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards during their concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Stones announced Thursday, July 22, 2021, that they will relaunch their U.S. tour on Sept. 26 in St. Louis. Their revived tour will include some new dates in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and a show at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards - The Rolling Stones
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 22, 2021
The Rolling Stones are back and heading to Tampa this fall!

The legendary rock band will be at Raymond James Stadium on October 29 as part of their "No Filter" tour.

The newly scheduled dates will mark the rock n' roll legends' first time reuniting following last year's postponement. The series of dates follows a massively successful and record-breaking first leg in 2019.

"I'm so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience," frontman Mick Jagger said. "See you soon!"

All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Tickets are on sale now, with a number of exclusive VIP Packages also available.

For ticketing information, please CLICK HERE.

The tour resumes on Sept. 26 in St. Louis and wraps up on Nov. 20 in Austin.

