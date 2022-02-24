Lady and the Mug in Tampa serves up high quality coffee

TAMPA, Fla. — Lady and the Mug serves up high quality coffee and photo-worthy vibes.

The coffee shop originally got its start in Coral Gables in May of 2017 and opened a second shop in Tampa just a few years later.

“Lady and the Mug is a specialty coffee shop that counts our impact and not our profit. We’re here to add value to the community and create a difference,” said owner Aimee Tarte.

The shop offers a mix of décor, including witty sayings on pillows and tables, real plants, comfy couches, and a table with swing seats. They also have a small conference room that you can reserve online or sit in if you have a group of four or more people.

Lady and the Mug only serves specialty coffee, meaning each bean was hand inspected for quality. Enjoy a new concoction each time you go with their Drink of the Month, or opt for their Tampa exclusive coffee drink Hey Tampa Bay, which is Bucs themed and flavored with vanilla and hazelnut.

You can also get foam art such as a flower or a bear on top of your hot latte.

Food items include vegan and gluten-free options. Choose from muffins, sandwiches, pastries and more. You can find the food and coffee menu here.

It’s about more than just the coffee at Lady in the Mug. They want to give back to the community—whether that’s by giving out gifts in underprivileged neighborhoods or giving free meals in the fall for their Mugsgiving event—and they do it with a smile.

“We do not have employees here, we have coffee superheroes, because they work with me and not for me,” said Tarte. “We genuinely want to be here and want something more than just caffeinating Tampa.”

Lady and the Mug is located at 510 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa. It’s open from 7a.m. - 3 p.m. during the week and from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. during the weekends.