Labor Day weekend events in Tampa Bay | August 31 - September 3

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (August 31 - September 3), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Friday, August 31

When: August 31 - September 3

Where: Hilton Tampa Downtown at 211 North Tampa Street, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Grab your dancing shoes! The Tampa & Salsa Bachata Festival will feature four days of workshops, parties, shows and masterclasses to take your dancing to the next level. With the top dance artists in the world in both Salsa & Bachata performing and teaching, you will not want to miss this event.

When: August 31 - September 2

Where: Straz Center at 1010 North Macinnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The Tampa Bay Theatre Festival looks to unite artists and theatre lovers within and beyond the Tampa Bay Area for an amazing weekend of education and entertainment. Attendees will experience powerful, informative workshops led by trained professionals, in addition to scene, monologue, and short play competitions, and theatrical entertainment that will leave audiences with a memorable experience.

When: August 31 - September 2

Where: Shephard's Beach Resort at 619 South Gulfview Boulevard, St. Petersburg

Cost: $27 for 3-Day General Admission

Info: Get ready for the EDM Labor Day Live Beach House Party! Shephard's will have over a dozen artists playing throughout the weekend like 3LAU, Nicky Romero, ProtoHype, Quix, Benzi and many more.

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Cleveland Street, Clearwater

Cost: Free

Info: Stroll Cleveland Street to sip, eat and enjoy curated art in Downtown Clearwater! Drink and menu specials will be offered and some locations will also have live music.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Ampitheatre at 4802 US Highway 301 North, Tampa

Cost: $20

Info: Charlie Puth is bringing his Honda Civic Tour to Tampa! Puth will be joined on stage with Hailee Steinfeld at the Florida State Fairgrounds Saturday night. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 1

When: September 1-2

Where: Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 600 North Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: $25 for 2-Day GA Advance Ticket

Info: Rejoice, rum fans! Tampa Bay’s Summer of Rum Fest kicks off this Saturday at Curtis Hixon Park. Over 50 types of international rum will be featured along with live music from Sugar Ray, The Wailers and others. Balance out your drinking with plenty of delicious eats from local food trucks and vendors. More than 2,400 bottles of rum will be served, so there’s plenty for everyone. The Summer of Rum Festival is an island-inspired celebration of everything rum and it’s the perfect way to relax and have fun this Labor Day weekend.

When: 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Tampa Convention Center at 333 South Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $9

Info: The Tampa Bay Strength and Fitness Expo is a single day event at the Tampa Convention Center. TB Fit Expo features CrossFit, Olympic Weightlifting, Strongman, Powerlifting, Highland Games, and Ninja Warrior. Come out to downtown Tampa on Labor Day weekend and enjoy the art of fitness at its best! TB Fit Expo is family-friendly and will have plenty of food, music, vendors, adult beverages, and more!

When: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Where: Revolution Off Road at 40000 State Road 33, Clermont

Cost: Click here for more information

Info: If you’re looking for a different outdoor adventure, then look no further! Revolution Off Road in Clermont offers unique outdoor driving experiences through 230 acres of mud, sand tracks and Florida wilderness.

When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Beach Boulevard, Gulfport

Cost: Free

Info: Gulfport’s GeckoFest promises a full day of free family-friendly fun! The streets of the waterfront village will be filled with live music on two stages, hundreds of food, art and craft vendors, kids’ activities, and up close and personal street performances by a bevy of acrobats, magicians, daredevils, dancers, aerialists, escape artists, fire eaters, balloon artists and costumed characters. GeckoFest is located along Beach and Shore Boulevards in the heart of Gulfport. The theme for this year’s festival is “GeckoCon” – A celebration of superheroes, villains, cult characters, imaginary locations and more from comics, books, movies, tv shows, animé and other media in pop culture genres.

When: 12 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Where: Park & Rec at 100 4th Street South, St. Petersburg

Cost: Click here for menu information

Info: There’s a bar in downtown St. Pete that makes you feel like a kid again! Welcome to Park & Rec - which is basically a playground for adults. You can play all types of classic arcade games like Pac Man, Skeeball, pinball, air hockey and so many others! If you’re feeling competitive, sign up for giant beer pong or take a shot at cornhole and giant Jenga!

Sunday, September 2

When: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Where: Pro Karting Experience at 4770 34th Street North, St. Petersburg

Cost: $20

Info: This event is for our mini drivers! Ages 2-6 or Power Wheel size drivers. They supply the race track, you supply the driver and the vehicle. $5 Pit Pass, Per Driver. $20 Power Wheel Rental, contact us about rentals. Parents you are responsible for your driver and their behavior.

When: 2 - 2:30 p.m.

Where: Henry B. Plant Museum at 401 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Cost: Click here for more information

Info: Step back in time and enjoy the single-character performances that bring turn-of–the-century Tampa Bay Hotel staff members and guests to life. Each character is based wholly or in part on actual hotel staff and guests. Based on original research conducted by the Henry Plant Museum, these characters recreate the attitudes and mores of a bygone time, along with the sorrows and joys of their existence. From the reminiscences of Henry Plant himself on what led him to build such a palace, to the letters home written by a Spanish-American War soldier, you will learn more about the time period through each character’s particular vantage point. Performances are 30 minutes and are included with admission to the Museum.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Tampa Theatre at 711 North Franklin Street, Tampa

Cost: $10

Info: Come watch the timeless classic 'Casablanca' at the historic Tampa Theatre! The showing begins at 3 p.m. Immediately after the film, retired Sarasota Herald-Tribune film critic George Meyer will lead a short discussion of Casablanca and an audience Q&A. The session is included with film admission.

Monday, September 3

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Sponge Docks, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival will have over 90 vendors featuring fine art, fine crafts, crafts exhibitors, food, music, and more.

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Sarasota Jungle Gardens at

Cost: Buy one adult admission, get one 50% off

Info: Sarasota Jungle Gardens is home to more than 200 native and exotic animals including birds of prey, many different species of parrots and macaws, primates, small mammals, dozens of snakes, lizards, iguanas, alligators, crocodiles and other reptiles - many of them rescued or donated - including Florida's noted pink flamingos. All nestled within 10 acres of lush tropical landscaping connected by winding jungle trails.

———