Journey & Def Leppard co-headlining tour, coming to Tampa's Amalie Arena in 2018

Two of the world's greatest rock bands -- Journey and Def Leppard -- are teaming up for a huge co-headlining North American tour and they're planning on making a stop in Tampa in 2018.

The tour kicks off on May 21 in Hartford, Connecticut and will travel to Tampa's Amalie Arena on Saturday, August 18, 2018. The show will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale beginning Saturday, February 3 at LiveNation.com.

Neal Schon said, "These co-headlining Journey/Def Leppard dates will be epic classic rock shows. So many hits. It will be great to see you all, friends!"

Said Joe Elliott, "This tour is going to be a blast! We've toured together before and it was massive. This time it's going to be even bigger and better!"

Jonathan Cain added, "We are all anxious to share our sound with the world again and, along with Def Leppard, we are part of a world-class package to the rock stage that spans decades and represents a multi-platinum legacy."

Added Rick Savage of Def Leppard, "12 years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast. Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular."

