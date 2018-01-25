It's cheat day! Thursday, January 25th is National Eat What You Want Day

TAMPA, Fla. - There really is a day for everything and Thursday it doesn't matter if you're on a diet, because it's National Eat What You Want Day!

Datz restaurant in South Tampa started the holiday in 2016 to give our health-conscious world a day to enjoy their favorite sweets in a tasty celebration.

So let us all just imagine that the calories don't count today and indulge a little.

Grab that fast food combo that you love. Or eat an extra doughnut during your morning meeting at work. Just enjoy and feel satisfied without worrying about counting calories.

We want to know what your go-to "Cheat Day" meal would be no matter the calorie content or the price. Let us know on our Facebook page.

These national days are always trending on social media. Food is always trending in general. From Instagram food photos to recipe videos on Facebook, food is always shareable in more ways than one.

Forbes recently released the top food trends we'll see in 2018: