Help Anna Maria Island win 'America's Happiest Seaside Town'

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — If you live on Anna Maria Island, or you just want to live there, you can help the community win a coveted prize.

Coastal Living is holding its annual vote for "America's Happiest Seaside Town," and Tampa Bay's very own Anna Maria Island has been nominated as one of the top 10. Now you have the chance to help Anna Maria bring home the gold and be named America's Happiest Seaside Town of 2018.

Anna Maria is up against:

Bellport, New York

Bluffton, South Carolina

Cambria, California

Cannon Beach Oregon

Cape Charles, Virginia

Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Ocean City, New Jersey

Traverse City, Michigan

Vero Beach, Florida

According to their website, Coastal Living called for nominations via social media. From there, they looked at their rank on the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, percentage of clear and sunny days, healthiness of beaches, commute times, walkability, crime ratings, standard of living and financial well-being of locals, geographic diversity, and their editors’ assessment of each town's “coastal vibe.”

"The result: an all-star list for 2018 from every coast," the website reads.

Previous winners were not eligible.

The final rankings will be revealed online Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Click here to cast your vote.

Mary Stringini is a Digital Reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.