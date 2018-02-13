Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Series returning to St. Pete for 30th season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The largest national sailboat racing circuit in the U.S. is returning to St. Pete this year!

The Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta Series is making its first stop of its 30th anniversary season Feb. 16-18.

The event organized by Sailing World and hosted by St. Petersburg Yacht Club is a three day affair and features one-design racing where teams compete against identical boats.

Points are accumulated based on finishing position in each race, and the team with the fewest total points at the conclusion of the regatta wins its class.

Hundreds of local, regional and national sailors register to compete here each year, competing in one of more than 10 classes, and hoping to earn a berth at the Helly Hansen Caribbean NOOD Championship Regatta, hosted by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands Oct. 21-26.

For more information on the races, click here.

For results from last year's event, click here.