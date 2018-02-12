Grab the beads! Fat Tuesday & Mardi Gras events in Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Mardi Gras or “Fat Tuesday” begins this week! Costumed revelers, dazzling floats featuring kings and queens, and people of all ages screaming for trinkets and beads will be celebrating throughout Tampa Bay.

When: Tuesday, February 13 | 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Main Street, Dunedin

Cost: Free

Info: Bourbon Street meets Main Street at Tampa Bay's largest, full-day Mardi Gras celebration in Dunedin! This truly family-friendly event kicks off at 4 p.m. with the parade starting at 7 p.m., featuring over 50 unique and colorful floats completely filled with beads for tossing! The party continues at the park with zydeco music until 10 p.m. and spills over into the local pubs and restaurants til closing time.

When: Tuesday, February 13 | 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: 7th Avenue, Ybor City

Cost: Free

Info: The Ybor Merchants Association invites you to celebrate Fat Tuesday as part of the Annual James E. Rooster Parade! A New Orleans-style jazz Memorial Procession (known as the Rooster Funeral) encourages participants to stop at participating Ybor establishments for Mardi Gras themed food & drink specials. A colorful procession of “mourners” will follow behind the casket of James E. Rooster. The event begins with a funeral wake to honor James E. Rooster at The Dirty Shame and will be followed by the Chicken Parade along 7th Avenue with stops at Tequillas, The Big Easy, and Bad Monkey! This parade is free and open to the public. Come dressed to impress! Costumes with a Mardi Gras or chicken theme are highly encouraged as well as an abundance of beads, flowers, and cowbells.

When: Tuesday, February 13 | 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: 222 22nd Street, St. Petersburg

Cost: $25/ticket

Info: Oh yes, Fat Tuesday is early this year and we’re ready. All-you-can-eat crawfish with all the fixins: potatoes, andouille sausage, mac n’ cheese, corn on the cob, and of course king cake. Two Drink tickets that can be used on any beer, cider, or non-alcoholic beverage. We’ll have live music from the Brown Bag Brass Band from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. The event sells out every year so invite your friends and get those tickets early.

When: Saturday, February 17 | 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: SoHo, Tampa

Cost: $14.99 early online tickets / $30 tickets

Info: Get your beads and feathered masks ready because Bar Crawl Nation is teaming up with thousands of partygoers to host a Mardi Gras bar crawl where anything goes! Your mission is to visit every bar before the end of the night and earn an official Bar Crawl t-shirt. The bars include MacDinton’s Irish Pub, The Lodge, Yard of Ale, The Dubliner Irish Pub, World of Beer and the Drynk Soho. Each venue will feature exclusive drink specials and free cover. This event is reserved exclusively for those 21 years of age and older. Click here for ticket information.

