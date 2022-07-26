Goody Goody serving up burgers in Tampa since 1925

TAMPA, Fla. — Goody Goody is a beloved diner located in the heart of Hyde Park.

This Tampa tradition opened in 1925 as one of the original burger spots in town. The restaurant closed 80 years later and the Gonzmart Family brought it back in 2016.

If you’re going to Goody Goody for breakfast, we recommend trying the enormous pancakes with syrup. For lunch, you have to go with a burger, fries or onion rings, hand-spun milkshakes, and some delicious homemade baked pies.

“You could drive in with your car and they would put the tray on your window. I believe the girls actually use to wear roller-skates which is super neat,” said Andrea Gonzmart, daughter of Co-Owner Richard Gonzmart. “When my father was recreating Goody Goody, he wanted to keep that old diner feel. He wants you to feel like you’ve stepped into yesteryear. It gives you that true, old Tampa feeling that people yearn for today.”

Goody Goody is open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily and located at 1601 West Swann Avenue, Tampa.

Click here for the full menu.

