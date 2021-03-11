Giant Adventure: Blowing Rocks Preserve, House of Refuge, Jupiter Lighthouse

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter, Florida is the perfect weekend getaway for unique nature preserves, outdoor adventure, historical lighthouses, and so much more! Check out our list for fun ways to spend time with the family outside:

Blowing Rocks Preserve

Where: 574 S Beach Rd, Hobe Sound, FL

Cost: Free - Visitor fee is temporarily waived. Donations welcome.

Info: Blowing Rocks Preserve was named for its rocky Anastasia limestone shoreline—the largest on the Atlantic coast. During extreme high tides and after winter storms, seas break against the rocks and force plumes of saltwater up to 50 feet skyward. It’s an impressive sight.

Zack Perry

Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse and Museum

Where: 500 Captain Armours Way, Jupiter, FL

Cost: Adults $12, US Veterans & Seniors (60+) $10, Child Admission (Ages 6-18) $6, 5 and under free

Info: Built in 1860, the Jupiter Lighthouse and Museum offers tours to the top for spectacular aerial views.

Zack Perry

DuBois Park

Where: 19075 Dubois Rd, Jupiter, FL

Cost: Free

Info: DuBois Park is located on the Jupiter Jetty -- featuring a lagoon and beach frontage perfect for swimming. The park also offers boat slips, fishing spots, playgrounds, and plenty of space for an outdoor picnic. The best part? It's within walking distance from Jupiter Beach.

Zack Perry

House of Refuge Museum

Where: 301 SE MacArthur Blvd, Stuart, FL

Cost: Adults $8, Children (6-12) $6, 5 and under free

Info: Step back in time to the turn of the century with a visit to the House of Refuge Museum at Gilbert’s Bar. Gilbert’s Bar House of Refuge, Martin County’s oldest building, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974. The House of Refuge at Gilbert’s Bar is the only remaining House of Refuge. Built as one of ten along the east coast of Florida, The Houses of Refuge were designated as havens for shipwrecked sailors and travelers along the sparsely populated Atlantic coastline of Florida.

Zack Perry

