Fro-yo deals to help you celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day

Fro-yo lovers rejoice, Tuesday is National Frozen Yogurt Day! Naturally a momentous day like this comes with some great deals from frozen yogurt establishments across the country.

Here are some of the places you can go to scoop up some free or discounted yogurt.

Menchie's yogurt has locations in the Tampa Bay area and is offering BOGO frozen yogurt all day long!

At SweetFrog, you get $5 back on your next visit with your purchase of $5 or more.

Who wants FREE froyo? Stop by your local TCBY and get your first 6 oz FREE on National Froyo Day, February 6th, 2018! #TCBY pic.twitter.com/LGaifgBwGs — TCBY (@TCBY) February 2, 2018

At TCBY, your first six ounces of yogurt are free!

Yogurtology is also running a special where your first six ounces are free Tuesday.

At Yogurtland, if you come by between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, you'll get a free five ounces of frozen yogurt, ice cream and toppings Tuesday.

There's never a bad day for frozen yogurt, but be sure to take advantage of these deals Tuesday!