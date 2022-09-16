Free Museum Day is September 17: Here are some Tampa Bay museums that are participating

TAMPA, Fla.—Saturday, September 17 is Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, where people can visit some of their favorite museums across the country for free. Here are 6 Tampa Bay museums that are participating.
1. Tampa Bay History Center
Location: 801 Water St, Tampa
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
All free tickets must be reserved online here. You are only allowed to download one ticket to one museum on Museum Day. Once you click "generate ticket," you won't be able to change your museum selection.
2. Henry B. Plant
Location: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
All free tickets must be reserved online here. You are only allowed to download one ticket to one museum on Museum Day. Once you click "generate ticket," you won't be able to change your museum selection.
3. Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg
Location: 255 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Capacity will be limited, and entry may be delayed or denied due to capacity limitations.
4. Imagine Museum
Location: 1901 Central Ave, St. Petersburg
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Advanced Registration is required. Reserve a ticket here.
5. The Ringling Museum
Location: 5401 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Must register for an advance ticket here.
6. Florida Air Museum
Location: 4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland
Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
No pre-registration or tickets are required.
If you're looking for more museums you can visit for free on Saturday, click here.