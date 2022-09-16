Free Museum Day is September 17: Here are some Tampa Bay museums that are participating

TAMPA, Fla.—Saturday, September 17 is Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, where people can visit some of their favorite museums across the country for free. Here are 6 Tampa Bay museums that are participating.

1. Tampa Bay History Center

Location: 801 Water St, Tampa

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All free tickets must be reserved online here. You are only allowed to download one ticket to one museum on Museum Day. Once you click "generate ticket," you won't be able to change your museum selection.

Explore Florida's history at Tampa Bay History Center | Taste and See Tampa Bay

2. Henry B. Plant

Location: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

All free tickets must be reserved online here. You are only allowed to download one ticket to one museum on Museum Day. Once you click "generate ticket," you won't be able to change your museum selection.

Enjoy Tampa's history at Henry B. Plant Museum | Taste and See Tampa Bay

3. Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg

Location: 255 Beach Dr NE, St. Petersburg

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Capacity will be limited, and entry may be delayed or denied due to capacity limitations.

Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg

4. Imagine Museum

Location: 1901 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Advanced Registration is required. Reserve a ticket here.

Drone Tour of The Imagine Museum in St. Pete | Taste and See Tampa Bay

5. The Ringling Museum

Location: 5401 Bay Shore Rd, Sarasota

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Must register for an advance ticket here.

The Ringling Museum: Explore art, architecture & circus history | Taste and See Tampa Bay

6. Florida Air Museum

Location: 4175 Medulla Rd, Lakeland

Saturday hours: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

No pre-registration or tickets are required.

The Florida Air Museum offers a fun look into aviation history | Taste and See Tampa Bay

If you're looking for more museums you can visit for free on Saturday, click here.