READ THE LETTER: FAMU Interim President calls for resignation of university leaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida A&M University Interim President, Dr. Timothy Beard, sent a letter to members of the university leadership team calling on them to resign by the end of the day Aug. 13.

In the letter dated Aug. 12, Dr. Beard wrote, "after careful consideration and in consultation with the Board of Trustees, the past University President, and from my observations, I have concluded that a change in our senior leadership team is necessary to move forward more effectively."

ABC 27 obtained the letter through a public records request Tuesday afternoon. You can read it below.

ABC 27 is working to confirm which members of the FAMU team received the letter and who has resigned.

This follows a tumultuous summer at the university.

Dr. Beard was made interim president at the end of July. Beard's term will last either 12 months or until FAMU finds its next permanent president. Watch our report on his appointment below.

On July 12, former President Dr. Larry Robinson announced his resignation. ABC 27 had team coverage of that announcement. That announcement came after weeks of controversy that began with a "major gift" announced at FAMU's commencement on May 4. On stage, Dr. Robinson stood next to Gregory Gerami of Batterson Farms Corporation The Isaac Batterson Family 7th Trust. Gerami claimed to be gifting the university a check for $237 million. An investigation determined that gift to be fraudulent.

ABC 27 is working to confirm additional details about the resignation letters and how the university moves forward. Check back for updates.

