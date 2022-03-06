Watch
Firefighters battle 2 massive wildfires in Florida Panhandle

Bay County Sheriff's Office
Hundreds of people have been forced to leave their homes due to a fast-moving wildfire in Panama City.
Posted at 1:01 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 13:01:23-05

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters and emergency workers were battling two massive wildfires in an area of the Florida Panhandle that was still recovering from the destruction caused by a Category 5 hurricane more than three years ago.

The 8,000-acre Bertha Swamp Road fire and the 1,400-acre Adkins Avenue fire threatened homes and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents in Bay County, Florida over the weekend.

The Adkins Avenue fire destroyed two structures and damaged another 12 homes late Friday. A local emergency official said no homes were destroyed and there were no injuries on Saturday, the second day of battling the Adkins Avenue fire.

