Fleetwood Mac coming to Tampa's Amalie Arena in 2019

GRAMMY-award winning band Fleetwood Mac has announced a North American tour and it is set to kick off in October and travel through more than 50 cities in the Spring of 2019.

The crew will visit Tampa's Amalie Arena on February 18, 2019 at 8 p.m.

The tour will feature Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound," said Mick Fleetwood.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public starting Monday, April 30 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 3 at 10 p.m.

Tickets for this event go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10:00 AM at the McDonald's Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Order tickets by phone by calling 800.745.3000. Ticket prices are $69.50, $99.50, $149.50 and $249.50. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at Ticketmaster.com or the ticket office. Visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500 for more information.