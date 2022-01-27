Felicitous Coffee and Tea House in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're over by the University of South Florida and are in need of some caffeine, you'll want to stop by Felicitous Coffee and Tea House.

Felicitous has served the Tampa area for more than a decade. The name means "pleasing and fortunate" or "well chosen or suited to the circumstances"—both of which felt like the case for new owners Corrinne Liou and Paul Venghaus when they took over the shop right before the pandemic.

"My dream has always been to open up a coffee shop, since I worked for one of the corporate chains in my childhood," said Venghaus. It's something that he and his wife, Liou, bonded over.

The shop offers a homey-vibe with a mix of eclectic furniture and fun notebooks throughout the shop for visitors to write and doodle in.

Felicitous uses small-batch locally roasted coffee. You can choose from a variety of signature lattes; some stand-out options include:

Merlin's Elixir: butterfly pea flower and lavender latte that's naturally blue and a super antioxidant

Dream Catcher: blend of vanilla and luscious lavender, served hot or iced

Arabian Nights: pistachio and rose latte, served hot or iced

You'll find pastries and baked goods on the menu, most of which are made in-house. There are also vegan and gluten free options available. You can place an online order for pick up here.

In addition to coffee and sweets, Felicitous also has a small boutique that guests can browse while enjoying their coffee. They also get involved with the community by displaying local art work and hosting open mic events.

Throughout these tough times, Felicitous has still been able to feel like a second home to many of its customers.

"I really appreciate all the support that we get...from these people for Felicitous," said Liou. "Felicitous is for everyone."

Felicitous has two locations—one at 11706 N 51st Street and the other located inside Lark on 42nd Apartments at 14204 N 42nd Street.

