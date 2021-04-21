Watch
Experience a relaxing getaway in Mt. Dora, Florida

Located only an hour from Orlando, Mount Dora provides a relaxing getaway with plenty of family fun.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 15:18:50-04

MT. DORA, Fla. — Located only an hour from Orlando, Mount Dora provides a relaxing getaway with plenty of family fun.

What all can you do in one day?

Enjoy taking a catboat on the water or reserve a pontoon boat tour to explore Lake Dora.

Then stroll the walkable downtown and pick up some memorabilia from one of the many unique stores.

From sushi to steaks and seafood, there's plenty of options to grab something tasty for lunch and dinner with outdoor seating.

When it's time for sunset, take a walk down to the historic lighthouse for an experience you won't forget.

Watch the video above for more! Click here for information.

