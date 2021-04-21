Experience a relaxing getaway in Mt. Dora, Florida

MT. DORA, Fla. — Located only an hour from Orlando, Mount Dora provides a relaxing getaway with plenty of family fun.

What all can you do in one day?

Enjoy taking a catboat on the water or reserve a pontoon boat tour to explore Lake Dora.

Then stroll the walkable downtown and pick up some memorabilia from one of the many unique stores.

From sushi to steaks and seafood, there's plenty of options to grab something tasty for lunch and dinner with outdoor seating.

When it's time for sunset, take a walk down to the historic lighthouse for an experience you won't forget.

