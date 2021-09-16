Experience a mochi bar and boba tea at TeaStori Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.—Boba milk tea and a full mochi bar come together to create the perfect combination at TeaStori Tampa.

TeaStori opened in 2015 to bring authentic Taiwan teas and beverages to the Tampa Bay area. The store offers a variety of boba milk tea flavors—including caramel, taro, strawberry rose and many seasonal favorites—as well as add-ons like jellies, juice poppers, pudding and whipped cream.

If you can’t make up your mind on which boba to try, you can opt for a split cup and try two flavors at once.

TeaStori also offers the perfect sweet treats to go with your boba teas: mochi and macarons.

Mochi bars are uncommon in the area, and TeaStori has many flavors to choose from, like coconut, black sesame, mango, matcha and some vegan options as well. Prior to Covid, the bar was self-service, but now you can be served your selection of mochi ice cream to go. Buy five mochi and get one free or buy 10 and get three free.

When is comes to the macarons, the 2-inch French treats come in flavors such as white chocolate, honey lavender, espresso, birthday cake and orange blossom. Macarons can be purchased individually or in a pack of 6 or 12.

TeaStori’s food and beverage menu can be found online, where items can be ordered in advance for in-store pick up. All of the products are gluten-free.