Watch
LifestyleTaste and See Tampa Bay

Actions

Enjoy tropical cuisine and cocktails at Tiki Docks Skyway in St. Pete

items.[0].videoTitle
Feel the vacation vibes at Tiki Docks Skyway Bar + Grill! This restaurant offers both indoor seating and a large outdoor patio with a bar overlooking the water.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 11:44:21-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Feel the vacation vibes at Tiki Docks Skyway Bar + Grill!

Located at the Maximo Marina, Tiki Docks offers both indoor seating and a large outdoor patio with a bar overlooking the water. The menu features Polynesian-style cuisine and cocktails. Some fan-favorite dishes include:

-Shrimp Fried Rice (rice is marinated in pineapple juice)
-Fish'n Chips (10-12 ounces of deep fried North Atlantic Cod)
-Hula Tiki Wings (slowly oven baked then seared on the grill)
-Tiki Docks Dockwich (rectangular burger served on a custom boat roll)

Upgrade your meal with one of Tiki Docks' tropical cocktails. Order a Mango Margarita to cool off from the Florida heat or ask for a Watermelon Whiskey if you're looking for a sweet and strong cocktail. If you're a fan of Bloody Marys, Tiki Dock's Crabby Mary is made with vegetable-infused vodka and boozy pickle juice, then topped with Old Bay Hot Sauce, horseradish, jumbo lump crab, and green olives.

The restaurant offers four cocktails on tap: Tiki Rum Punch, Sea Side Sangria, House Margarita, and TV Mai Tai. All of these are served in a 16-ounce signature drink pouch. You can also elevate any of your cocktails with rum-spiked fruit.

To see the full food and drinks menu, click here.

Tiki Docks Skyway is located at 3769 50th Avenue South in St. Pete. There is a second location in Riverview at 10708 Palmetto Street, and a third location is in the planning stages for Maderia Beach.

To learn more about Tiki Docks, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Help us put books into the hands of children in our community who need them most!