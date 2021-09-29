Enjoy tropical cuisine and cocktails at Tiki Docks Skyway in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Feel the vacation vibes at Tiki Docks Skyway Bar + Grill!

Located at the Maximo Marina, Tiki Docks offers both indoor seating and a large outdoor patio with a bar overlooking the water. The menu features Polynesian-style cuisine and cocktails. Some fan-favorite dishes include:

-Shrimp Fried Rice (rice is marinated in pineapple juice)

-Fish'n Chips (10-12 ounces of deep fried North Atlantic Cod)

-Hula Tiki Wings (slowly oven baked then seared on the grill)

-Tiki Docks Dockwich (rectangular burger served on a custom boat roll)

Upgrade your meal with one of Tiki Docks' tropical cocktails. Order a Mango Margarita to cool off from the Florida heat or ask for a Watermelon Whiskey if you're looking for a sweet and strong cocktail. If you're a fan of Bloody Marys, Tiki Dock's Crabby Mary is made with vegetable-infused vodka and boozy pickle juice, then topped with Old Bay Hot Sauce, horseradish, jumbo lump crab, and green olives.

The restaurant offers four cocktails on tap: Tiki Rum Punch, Sea Side Sangria, House Margarita, and TV Mai Tai. All of these are served in a 16-ounce signature drink pouch. You can also elevate any of your cocktails with rum-spiked fruit.

To see the full food and drinks menu, click here.

Tiki Docks Skyway is located at 3769 50th Avenue South in St. Pete. There is a second location in Riverview at 10708 Palmetto Street, and a third location is in the planning stages for Maderia Beach.

To learn more about Tiki Docks, click here.

