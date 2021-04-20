Enjoy sweet and savory waffles on the go from this St. Pete food truck

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—Whether you prefer your waffles sweet or savory, Pop Goes the Waffle has what you're looking for.

This St. Pete food truck (named Blossom) specialize in liege waffles, made with brioche-style dough studded with pearl sugar which makes the waffle naturally sweet without the use of syrup.

Choose from flavors like Cinnamon Toast, Maple Bacon, Strawberries and Cream, Unicorn (Fruity Pebbles and white chocolate), Nutella Banana or Sausage, Egg and Cheese. Pop Goes the Waffle also serves Waffles Pops (waffles baked on sticks) and Waffle Donuts (mini-liege waffles dipped in chocolate) in a variety of flavors.

RELATED | These Tampa Bay food trucks should be on your must-try list

"I've loved waffles my entire life, since I had my first Eggo when I was five," said Sara Fludd, founder and Chief Waffle Officer for Pop Goes the Waffle. "When my daughter was growing up, we made waffles every snow day when we lived in Connecticut. And so I ended up with a lot of waffle recipes and I just thought, 'Hey, one day, why not open a waffle shop?'"

RELATED | Local food truck owner receives $50K marketing grant from Tampa Bay Lightning owner

You can find Pop Goes the Waffle stationed at different locations throughout St. Pete—keep track of their pop up events by visitng their website. For private events and catering, send an email to hello@popgoesthewaffle.com.