Enjoy mochi donuts and Korean rice dogs at this new Tampa shop

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla—Mochinut Tampa is open for business! The donut company got its start in Hawaii and has various locations across the country and overseas, but this is one of the first shops to open in Tampa Bay.

So what are mochi donuts? They are the perfect union of American donuts and Japanese mochi. They have a unique shape with a lightly crispy outside and a chewy, stretchy texture inside. Try flavors like Strawberry Funnel Cake, Cookies & Creme, Churro and even some more unique options like Matcha Pistachio, Cantaloupe, and Durian (a tropical fruit found in Southeast Asia).

Mochinut Tampa offer 6 flavors a day, and they change out their options every 2-3 days. If you want to know which flavors our currently available, make sure to follow the donut shop on Facebook or Instagram.

You can also try Korean Rice Dogs, which are similar to American corn dogs but made with rice dough, which is much lighter. You can get yours stuffed with a hotdog, mozzarella or half-and-half, then rolled in Panko, potatoes, crispy ramen, Hot Cheetos or crunchy cereal.

Mochinut Tampa Korean Ricedogs

Round out your meal with some boba. Popular options include ube, brown sugar, thai tea, matcha, milk teas and more.

Mochinut is excited to serve something new to the community, and decided to set up shop in Tampa due to popular demand.

"There's nothing really like it in our area," said Ivy Cao, who is an employee of the donut shop. "I'm super proud of our location in which we're able to share a little bit of our Asian culture, from our foods to the people. To me, it means a lot [because] growing up in my area we didn't have many Asian locations, so I'm super happy and I'm glad it's doing very well."

Mochinut Tampa is located at 11401 N 56th St #16 in Temple Terrace, right down the road from the University of South Florida. They're open Tuesday through Sunday.

