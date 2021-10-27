Enjoy giant donut cakes and fancy flavors from Five-O Donut Co. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla.—If donuts are your weakness, you're bound to find something you like at Five-O Donut Co.

Opening its first location in 2017, this family-owned shop is a play on police and donuts, where the "evidence" boxes are full of sweet treats.

"Well obviously when everyone things of donuts, they think of police," said Christine Nordstrom, founder and CEO of Five-O Donut Co. "It's just a tongue-and-cheek way that we decided to play off of the cop and donut theme."

This donut shop offers more than 24 types of donuts depending on the day, plus different dough options (4-6 flavors of cake dough, gluten-free cake dough, yeast dough, croissant dought, etc).

Five-O Donut Co. also offers giant donut cakes—10-inch round donuts that can be stacked up to three layers high. Each layer serves 6-8 people and you can request donut holes to fill up the center of the donut cake. The first layer is $19 and each additional layer is $9. You can create you own or get a version of any of the fancy ring (non-filled) donuts for an upgraded price. All giant donuts need to be pre-ordered, which can be done over the phone.

Donuts are split in to two categories: Simple and Fancy. Simple donuts include Glazed, Maple Iced Yeast, Chocolate Cake, Lemon Old Fashioned and more. Some fancy flavors are Cookie Monster, Strawberry Shortcake, Reeses Croissant, Banana Peanut Butter Filled, Cannoli Cream and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

You can't have donuts without coffee—enjoy cold brew, lattes and more made with local Dakin Dairy.

Explore the full menu here.

Five-O Donut Co. has three locations in Sarasota:



All locations are open from 7 a.m. during the week (8 a.m. on the weekends) to 1 p.m. or until sold out. Two new locations will open in early 2022, one at UTC Mall west district in Sarasota and the other near IMG Academy in south Bradenton.

"Come check us out; we make arrestingly good donuts," said Nordstrom.