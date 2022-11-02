Enjoy family fun at the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair

DOVER, Fla. — The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair is back and better than ever!

Enjoy 11 days of family fun at the fair with delicious food, arena entertainment, exciting thrill rides, family-friendly events, youth competitions, and carnival games.

Eat your heart out with delicious funnel cakes, fresh corn on the cob, kettle corn, hand-dipped corn dogs, fried pickles, and more. There are so many different options to choose from, you’ll be full before the end of the day!

The Hillsborough County Fair has some of the largest youth livestock shows among county fairs in the southeastern United States—more than 1,000 animals will be on display and competing in the show ring! Buyers can support these youth contests by purchasing their market livestock projects.

The Hillsborough County Fair runs November 3-13. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students (K-12).

