Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida.

This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.

MetroLagoons has two locations in Tampa Bay—one in Hillborough and the other in Pasco County.

Day passes start at $35 for adults and $25 for kids. Click here for more information.

Check out the Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel, Florida in the video below!

Giant Adventure: Epperson Lagoon in Wesley Chapel, FL

