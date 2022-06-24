WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla.—Krate at the Grove is Wesley Chapel's newest open-air shopping district, and all of it's businesses are in converted shipping containers.

Located at The Grove at Wesley Chapel, Krate offers one-of-a-kind, locally-owned small shops and restaurants. There are 94 shipping containers that make up 46 businesses ranging in size from 300 square-feet (one shipping container) to 900 square-feet (three containers). This is one of the largest shipping container parks in the U.S.

Krate is comprised of 29 restaurants and 17 retail shops. Here are a few of the local businesses you'll want to check out.

Palani's Hawai'i Noddles

This restaurant serves up authentic Hawaiian cuisine, including Saimin Noodles, shaved ice and other island favorites. One of the owners, Franco, was born in Kauai and raised in Oahu. He, along with his wife Barbara and their two sons, want you to be greeted with the spirit of aloha and a feeling of ohana when you walk into their quaint restaurant.

All Good Things

This gift shop specializes in local-themed and customizable trinkets. Most popular is "The Real Housewives of Tampa" tumblers—you can also find one for Wesley Chapel, New Tampa, Land O' Lakes, Dade City, Lutz and more. They also sell candles, soaps, jewelry, key chains, water bottles and even cutting boards that can be engraved and personalized.

Provisions

Formerly Buttermilk Provisons, this local coffee shop focuses on gluten-free and vegan options, with everything being made from scratch daily. This is now their second location (the first one is located off of Bearss Avenue in Tampa). Enjoy specialty coffee, tea, and breakfast options, plus they offer a Drink of the Month. Provisions has one of the larger units (3 shipping containers) and has their own set hours in order to open early for the public: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday - Friday, and 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

We Rock Rocks

This rock shop has everything you're looking for—crystals, display rocks, necklaces, bracelets, rings, gems and more. They also give you the option to make your own manifestation bottle, where you can fill up a pocket-sized bottle with your favorite stones each with their own meaning. They also have two other locations, one off of East Bay Drive in Largo and the other on Nebraska Ave in Tampa.

The Rebellious Hippie

This local shop is all about wellness! Created and run by indigenous women, The Rebellious Hippie offers handcrafted, chemical-free body products and goods, as well as an array of plants you can learn about and shop for. They also have an organic dried herb counter where you can purchase herbs for teas, oils, baths and more, plus they'll start making their own essential oils to sell soon.

Shake-a-Salad

This fast casual restaurant offers a healthy option that's not only delicious and quick, but homemade. Shake-a-salad serves wraps, rice bowls and—you guessed it—salads! You can create your own or choose from their signature salad options. All of their salad dressings are made in house. Stop by the Krate or get it delivered through Door Dash, Grub Hub, or Uber Eats. They also offer catering.

You can also find an array of murals throughout Krate that make for great Instagram moments. This retail complex also hosts community events and has a stage for live entertainment. You can stay up to date on their events by visiting their Facebook page.

Krate is located at 5817 Wesley Grove Boulevard. It's open 7 days a week and the minimum hours for their businesses go into effect June 27.

Restaurant Hours



Monday: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tuesday-Friday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Retail Hours

