Don't Miss This Deal: All Publix subs on sale until September 26

FLORIDA — Trying to figure out what to eat for lunch or dinner? You may want to head over to Publix for a deal you won't want to miss!

All Boar's Head and Publix meat subs are on sale for $5.99 — that includes their popular chicken tender sub — both in-store and through Publix's Online Easy Ordering.

Yes, you read that right! We were unsure if it was too good to be true so we did a little investigating and found these tweets:

You are seeing correctly! All Boars Head and Publix meat whole subs are included in this promotion. Enjoy!! 😄 ◘Allison — Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018

Hi there! Please know this promotion is for Online Easy Ordering and is also available for orders in store! ◘Allison — Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018

The money-saving deal (roughly $2) ends on Wednesday, September 26; which means you'll have plenty of time to cash in on the deal.

Hi Stacy! The #PubSub sale ends September 26th. 😄 ◘Allison — Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018

Now if you're wondering why Publix is holding such an enjoyable deal maybe this will help answer that question: