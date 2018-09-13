Don't Miss This Deal: All Publix subs on sale until September 26

Partly Cloudy
FLORIDA — Trying to figure out what to eat for lunch or dinner? You may want to head over to Publix for a deal you won't want to miss!
All Boar's Head and Publix meat subs are on sale for $5.99 — that includes their popular chicken tender sub — both in-store and through Publix's Online Easy Ordering.
Yes, you read that right! We were unsure if it was too good to be true so we did a little investigating and found these tweets:
You are seeing correctly! All Boars Head and Publix meat whole subs are included in this promotion. Enjoy!! 😄 ◘Allison— Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018
Hi there! Please know this promotion is for Online Easy Ordering and is also available for orders in store! ◘Allison— Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018
The money-saving deal (roughly $2) ends on Wednesday, September 26; which means you'll have plenty of time to cash in on the deal.
Hi Stacy! The #PubSub sale ends September 26th. 😄 ◘Allison— Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018
Now if you're wondering why Publix is holding such an enjoyable deal maybe this will help answer that question:
No special occasion needed, we love our customers! Hope you enjoy your #PubSub, Dan! 😄 ◘Allison— Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018
