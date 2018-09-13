Don't Miss This Deal: All Publix subs on sale until September 26

Veronica Beltran
1:28 PM, Sep 13, 2018
2 hours ago

FLORIDA — Trying to figure out what to eat for lunch or dinner? You may want to head over to Publix for a deal you won't want to miss!

All Boar's Head and Publix meat subs are on sale for $5.99 — that includes their popular chicken tender sub — both in-store and through Publix's Online Easy Ordering.

Yes, you read that right! We were unsure if it was too good to be true so we did a little investigating and found these tweets:

The money-saving deal (roughly $2) ends on Wednesday, September 26; which means you'll have plenty of time to cash in on the deal. 

Now if you're wondering why Publix is holding such an enjoyable deal maybe this will help answer that question:

