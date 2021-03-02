Dogs love these adventures in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is known for being one of the most dog-friendly cities in America and it's easy to see why.

The Sunshine City features numerous dog-friendly restaurants, bars, breweries, beaches and parks.

Check out our list of a few spots to take Fido for a fun day outdoors:

The Dog Bar

Where: 2300 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

Info: Dog Bar is a unique combination of an off-leash dog park and a full-service bar. Our concept is all about the dogs and we require our doggy patrons to have a membership, this helps us ensure that all of our pups are healthy and non-aggressive. Our dog park boasts over 4,500 square feet of fenced off-leash fun and is designed with Astroturf for a cleaner and more comfortable play surface. The off-leash area will have a Dog Park supervisor, known as a “Wooferee” during peak times to ensure that all our members have a safe, fun experience.

Pinellas Ale Works Brewery (PAW)

Where: 1962 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg

Info: Pinellas Ale Works is an award-winning brewery, taproom, beer garden, and private event space located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. As its initials would suggest, PAW is one of the most dog-friendly breweries in St. Pete with a dual mission of brewing doggone good beer and giving back to the community by hosting weekly and monthly events benefiting Pinellas County animal-related charities.

Fort De Soto Dog Beach

Where: 3500 Pinellas Bayway S, Tierra Verde

Info: Fort De Soto Dog Beach is the best pup-friendly beach in St. Petersburg. Pooches of all shapes can enjoy the sand and the sun on this designated dog beach area. There are also 2 fenced-in areas near the beach for large and small dogs with water stations.

Three Dog Bakery

Where: 659 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg

Info: Three Dog Bakery is an unforgettable experience for dogs (and their two-legged parents). The only thing you need to watch out for is exuberant wagging tails — dogs often go into full-body wagging mode! Visit our Downtown St. Petersburg location to find a selection of treats that can only be found in our bakeries – because they’re fresh-baked on-site by real pastry chefs who use simple, healthy, and wholesome ingredients. Check out our playful exclusive seasonal treats, gourmet dog pastries, including our famous Pupcakes, and one-of-a-kind canine cakes you can have personalized for your pup’s special occasion.

Don Cesar Hotel

Where: 3400 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach

Info: Thanks to our Pet Program, the whole family can enjoy your vacation at the Don Cesar Hotel. From signature treats and accessories to customized dog-walking routes and tips on local pet-friendly beaches, bars and restaurants, we always treat our four-legged guests to five-star service. Our pet policy allows up to two pets per room for an additional $75 per night fee applied to your reservation.

